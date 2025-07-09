Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday evening visited the Dhalli and Bhatta Kufar areas of Shimla to assess the ongoing four-lane widening work being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Shimla-Parwanoo highway.

His visit comes days after a five-storey building collapsed in the Bhatta Kufar area following heavy rainfall, with six other structures declared unsafe and evacuated by the district administration.

The Chief Minister interacted with the affected families and assured them of complete support from the government. "The government will bear the rent for those forced to move into rental accommodation. We will extend all possible assistance," Sukhu told ANI.

Sukhu was scheduled to visit flood-affected areas in Mandi district on Tuesday, but the trip was postponed due to inclement weather, which prevented helicopter movement from Shimla. Instead, he toured the landslide-affected areas of Dhalli, Bhatta Kufar, Chalonthi, and Lindidhar village on foot, where widening work by NHAI has severely impacted homes, land, and orchards.

"We have directed that the cutting for the four-laning project must be done scientifically. Compensation must be ensured for those who have suffered losses," said the Chief Minister.

He criticised the reckless slope-cutting methods being employed in the highway project, warning of further damage if unscientific techniques continue. "You can't do 90-degree slope cutting on hills, it causes immense damage. Even the companies involved in this work suffer. NHAI ends up spending more due to this faulty method. I will take up this issue personally with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi," he said.

Sukhu emphasised the need for local engagement in such large-scale infrastructure works. "Big contractors should hire local support. This isn't about getting someone a job, it's about the right way to work," he said.

During his interaction, the Chief Minister met a woman who had lost her home, a structure built through years of personal effort.

"She is a single mother. I told her to find a rental house, whether for Rs 10,000, Rs 12,000 or Rs 15,000, and the government will pay for it," Sukhu said. He noted that many families had not only lost their homes but also their livelihoods due to orchard destruction.

The Chief Minister said the state government will help affected families claim compensation from NHAI, and where necessary, provide financial relief from the state's disaster response fund. "In the upcoming Cabinet meeting, we will approve compensation to such families," he added.

Sukhu highlighted that the monsoon had only begun on June 25, yet damages across Himachal Pradesh had already reached Rs 800 crore in the first week.

"Tourism has also taken a hit. Yes, destruction has occurred, but contrary to what's being shown on social media, the cities haven't suffered as much damage. These exaggerated visuals hurt our tourism-based economy," he said.

Appealing to tourists to avoid risky adventure near rivers and streams during the monsoon, the Chief Minister said: "Don't go near water bodies during the rains. Avoid taking unnecessary risks."

He also revealed that many water supply schemes had been washed away, roads destroyed, and several educational institutions damaged. "Our Disaster Management Authority held a meeting last night to assess this. Detailed assessments are underway and action will follow," he said.

"We acted immediately. This is not the time for political point-scoring; it is time for action. Wherever houses are unsafe, people have been asked to move into rental homes. The government will pay the rent and ensure food supplies."

Speaking about the emergency response in Mandi, Sukhu said when the roads were cut off, he went with food supplies.

"I carried the materials on my back and tried to reach people. The road below the helipad was damaged too, so I had to return. Officials told me it wasn't safe to even reach any house."

Sukhu announced that around 100 JCBs, excavators, and tippers had been deployed in the Mandi region to clear the blocked roads. "Our first priority is to reopen roads. We are not here to play politics on social media, we are here to stand with disaster-hit families," he said.

"Our duty is to provide them food, shelter in rental homes, and eventually rebuild their houses under disaster relief norms," Sukhu added. "This is a time to share people's sorrow, not score political points," he added. (ANI)

