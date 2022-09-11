Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday launched developmental projects worth Rs 55.03 crore in Sundernagar assembly constituency of Mandi district.

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government was organizing 75 programs across the state to commemorate the 75 years of Independence and the 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh.

"The main objective of these programs was to celebrate the golden journey of the state and to make the new generation aware of the glorious struggle of India's independence," he said.

Thakur said that the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh had given top priority to all-round development of the state and the welfare and uplift of every section of society.

"3.35 lakh families had been benefitted under Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna in the state by spending Rs 134 crore. 21 thousand people had been benefitted through Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojna, with an expenditure of Rs 120 crore. Whereas 6,626 girls got the benefit of Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna, with an expenditure of 20.54 crore," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 325.58 crore had been spent under the HIMCARE scheme and 3.42 lakh people were able to get benefit from this scheme.

"The State government has also made the provision for free electricity upto 125 units to people and free drinking water in the rural areas. 7,20,514 people were getting social security pension in the state on which Rs 3,052 crore had been spent till date," he said.

Thakur said that due to the development works of the "double engine" Government in State and Centre, BJP was getting immense public support.

"Now leaders of other parties are also joining BJP. The people of the state would again bring the BJP to power in the upcoming assembly elections," he added. (ANI)

