Mohali, May 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday launched the 'Him' data portal, a common digital platform to improve the delivery of welfare schemes by integrating real-time and accurate data of all government bodies.

Addressing a conference organised by the Bharti Institute of Public Policy of the Indian School of Business (ISB) on governance and technology in Punjab's Mohali, Sukhu said that state government agencies should collaborate, connect, and respond to the needs of the public more efficiently by accessing accurate and real-time data, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply to Remain Disrupted in Parts of Kurla Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

From July 2023, the Himachal Pradesh government would start the 'Him Parivar' project which will give a special digital identity to the people of the state, he added.

"For good government, good governance is a must. The endeavour of Himachal Pradesh government is how to take technology to the common masses to make their lives better," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Committee: Supreme Court Directs Centre, State Governments To Form Anti-Sexual Harrasment Panels.

Sukhu said 'Him Pulse', an advanced data analytics application, would be used to the capacity of 'Him Parivar' by improving the delivery of benefits to the targeted population. 'Him Pulse' was designed to enhance governance, help with last-mile delivery, and assess the trends of inclusion and exclusion of welfare beneficiaries.

Information about essential facilities like ration cards, family registers, electricity, drinking water, etc. would be available with a single click through 'Him Parivar'.

Sukhu said that the people associated with the 'Him Parivar' project would get information about various welfare schemes easily.

This will improve the efficiency and transparency in the working of the government, the CM said.

He said the aim of the state government was to provide basic facilities down to the last man, for which it was necessary to have accurate digital data of government services and their beneficiaries.

The data portal will bring valuable data from multiple domains together and help in visualising patterns, gaps, opportunities and connections cohesively, the government statement said.

Besides, it will assist in giving operators insights into critical parts of a transaction, smart recovery process and connected system outages, it said.

Sukhu said in view of the state government's increased focus on the importance of technology, subjects like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, drone technology and e-governance in this year's school and polytechnic college syllabus.

The state government and the ISB will work together in the fields of education, information technology, forests and governance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)