Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Presiding over the closing ceremony of the four-day International Lavi Fair at Rampur in Shimla district today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Rampur school would adopt the CBSE curriculum from the next academic session.

He said that the State Government has requested the Union Government to reopen trade through the Shipki La pass, adding that discussions were underway to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki La, noting that an existing road from Rampur Bushahr and Pooh up to the pass would make it easier to develop the required infrastructure for the pilgrimage.

"I initiated border tourism from Shipki La, and as a result, more than 70,000 tourists have visited this pass along the China border," he said.

Extending his greetings for the Lavi Fair, he said that the fair was not only a symbol of our cultural heritage but also a living example of the centuries-old trade and cultural ties between India and Tibet. He said that this centuries-old fair continues to serve as a medium for trade, cultural exchange and the preservation of folk traditions.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was bringing reforms in every sector. Highlighting improvements in education, he said that Himachal Pradesh has now reached the fifth position in terms of quality education, compared to 21st during the previous BJP government's tenure. We have initiated English-medium from the first class and rationalised the schools," he reiterated.

Speaking about reforms in the health sector, he said that modern equipment would be made available at IGMC Shimla and Chamyana within six months. He added that the neighbouring states do not yet have robotic surgery facilities in the government sector, and Himachal Pradesh has already started this service in Chamyana and Tanda Medical College.

CM Sukhu stated that every possible effort was being made to support the families affected by the disaster. During this year's monsoon, a sum of Rs 81 crore has been released to approximately 4,000 disaster-hit families to help reconstruct their homes. He said that the state government has also fully assisted those affected by the disaster that hit Samej near Rampur in 2024. He added that the government has taken up the issue to rehabilitate families who lost their land due to the disaster on forest land with the Union Government, as the law governing the Forest Act is dealt with by the Central Government.

"If the Central Government grants permission, we are ready to provide one bigha of land to every landless family, adding that if the State government had the power, he would change the forest laws in a minute," he added.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh welcomed the Chief Minister to Rampur and stated that the fair, which dates back to the 17th century, continues to reach new heights while preserving its original spirit. He emphasised the importance of connecting the younger generation with the fair in these changing times. He said that there will be no shortage in the development of Rampur Bushahr, and with the Chief Minister's support, the region's growth will be accelerated.

He stated that approvals amounting to Rs 120 crore have been granted for 13 roads in the Rampur block. He also said that the state suffered heavy losses during the monsoon season, and for the first time, the compensation for fully damaged houses has been raised fourfold from Rs. 1.3 lakh to Seven lakh. He assured that the state government would leave no stone unturned in rehabilitating disaster-affected families, and restoration of roads damaged during the disaster is underway on a war footing.

Chairman, State Finance Commission and local MLA Nand Lal, in his welcome address, said that the Lavi Fair has a centuries-old history centred on International trade with Tibet. Over time, its form has evolved, adding new dimensions. Today, cultural programs are organised here for four days to promote folk culture. He thanked Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for providing special relief packages for disaster-affected families in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

In the departmental exhibitions, the Horticulture Department's exhibit was awarded first prize, the Agriculture Department received second prize, and the Jal Shakti Department's exhibit secured third prize. In the handicrafts category, Ram Singh from Dhalpur won first prize, Tek Singh from Gadagushaini received second prize, and Bobby from Kullu was awarded third prize.

In the handloom category, Yashu Negi from Pooh secured first prize, Chandra Singh from Nichar received second prize and Mani from Reckong Peo was awarded third prize. In metal craft, Dola Ram Soni won first prize, Lotam Soni received second prize, and Ram Das Soni was awarded third prize. The Chief Minister presented awards to all the winners.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the International Lavi Fair Organising Committee, Anupam Kashyap, honoured the Chief Minister and briefed him on the various activities and events scheduled to take place during the fair.

Former MLA Kishori Lal, Vice Chairman, H.P. State Forest Development Corporation, Kehar Singh Khachi, HP State Cooperative Bank Chairman, Devender Shyam, Milkfed Chairman, Budhi Singh Thakur, APMC Shimla Chairman, Devanand Verma, Zila Parishad President Chandraprabha Negi, Municipal Council Rampur President Muskan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

