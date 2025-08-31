Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the flood situation arising from incessant rainfall and the damage caused across the state on Sunday.

After arriving at his official residence, Oak Over, from Chandigarh, he held detailed discussions with the Chief Secretary, who apprised him of the condition in the affected areas and the relief measures being undertaken, a release said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to accelerate relief and rescue operations, stating that ensuring the safety of people remains the government's top priority. He assured that the state government stands firmly with every affected family.

He also appealed to the public to strictly follow administrative advisories, remain vigilant and avoid venturing near rivers and streams.

The Chief Minister said that the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next three days, and several parts of the state are currently experiencing torrential rains. He urged people to exercise utmost caution and extend cooperation in helping those in distress.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of disaster-affected areas in Chamba and Kangra districts. Today, he was scheduled to visit the Kullu district, but due to inclement weather conditions, the programme had to be cancelled. Consequently, he returned to Shimla by road from Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh continues to batter infrastructure, with 819 roads, including three national highways, 1,236 electricity transformers and 424 water supply schemes disrupted across the state, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative death toll in the state since June 20 has reached 320, of which 166 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while 154 deaths occurred in road accidents, the SDMA said.

The state's road network has been severely impacted, with major blockages reported on NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305, along with hundreds of rural link roads cut off due to landslides and debris flows. Districts such as Chamba (253 roads), Mandi (206), Kullu (175), and Kangra (61) are among the worst affected. (ANI)

