Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed a relief package worth Rs 9.88 crore as the first instalment to aid 1,388 disaster-affected families in Sirmaur district.

During his visit to Nahan in Sirmaur district, CM Sukhu disbursed Rs 1.98 crore to 66 families with completely damaged houses, providing each family with an initial instalment of Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, Rs. 6.37 crore was allocated for 718 partially damaged houses, Rs. 1.15 crore for 292 cow sheds, and Rs. 38 lakh for other affected individuals.

Addressing a public gathering, the Himachal CM highlighted the challenges faced due to financial mismanagement by the previous BJP government. He also emphasized the current government's focus on resource generation, aiming for self-reliance within four years and envisioning the state as the most prosperous in the country within a decade.

"No attention was paid to generate the resources for the state and instead the BJP government took a loan of Rs 14 thousand crore in the year 2022-23," said the official statement by the CMO.

The official statement further mentioned that CM Sukhu outlined various initiatives, including plans to commence work on the Renuka Dam and discussions with the central government regarding funding for the Kishau Hydroelectric Project. He also emphasized the need to increase royalties in hydropower projects to boost state revenue.

"I have also requested the Union Government to increase the royalty in the Dhaula Siddh, Luhri and Sunni hydropower projects which would generate adequate revenue for the state", said Sukhu.

Speaking on the status of Hattis of the Transgiri region, the Chief Minister stated that the notification issued by the Central Government declaring Hatti community was not clear in its content and purpose. The State Government sought clarification in this regard from the centre and after 12 hours of getting the clarification, the State Government issued the notification for providing Scheduled Tribe status to this community.

Launching an attack on the BJP for playing with the future of the youth, the Himachal CM said that it was during the BJP regime that the HP Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur had become a hub of corruption, where papers were being sold to the selected few candidates leaving the rest of the youth in dilemma.

He said that the present state government disbanded this commission and now 'Rajya Chayan Aayog' had been set up in Hamirpur to ensure impartiality and transparency in the recruitment process to do justice to youth.

Underlining the government's achievements, CM Sukhu highlighted the restoration of the old pension scheme, social security initiatives for employees, and schemes like Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana and Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Yojna aimed at empowering the youth.

Recalling the natural calamity, the Chief Minister said that the state suffered massive losses in the worst-ever disaster of the decade in July and August of 2023.

"Around 500 persons lost their lives and about 16 thousand houses were damaged. Facing tough times with no fiscal support from the centre, the state government announced a special economic package of Rs 4500 crore to give relief to the disaster affected and also enhanced the relief amount manifold by changing the norms," read the official statement by the CMO.

"To meet out the damages the state government has filed claims worth Rs 9000 crore as per the rules to the Centre," CM Sukhu said, adding that he met several senior leaders including the Prime Minister for a special package to the state. However, till day, not a single State BJP leader came forward to help the disaster-affected people and asked for financial help from the sentral government.

CM Sukhu further pledged upcoming schemes to support farmers, improve education by introducing English medium in government schools from class one, and enhance healthcare facilities.

During the event, Sukhu announced various infrastructure projects, including roads and bridges, aimed at benefiting thousands in different areas of Sirmaur district.

The CMO official statement further mentioned that on the demand of the local MLA, the Chief Minister announced the approval of the road to all four settlements from Main Road Burampapri, Palian Bhogpur Simbalwala to Gumti Bus Stand, Gumti and also announced the construction of a double-lane bridge over the Roon river on the Bhogpur Simbalwala road.

According to the official statement, about 9000 people from three panchayats in the area will benefit from this.

The Himachal CM also announced the construction of a double-lane bridge over Pathrala ka Khala on Khajurna Bikram Bagh Suketi Kala Amb road, saying that this will facilitate about 13000 people of four panchayats of the area.

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a road from Banog Dhar Kyari to Sabzi Mandi Kanshiwala. He said that this road will benefit about 86,000 people of Nahan city, Nahan Panchayat, Sen Ki Ser and Ambwala Sainwana area.

The CMO's official statement mentioned that several leaders, including Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, praised the Chief Minister's efforts in addressing Sirmaur's needs, citing significant financial allocations to the district and the CM's personal donation of Rs 51 lakh to the Aapda Rahat Kosh.

Deputy Speaker, Vinay Kumar and MLA Ajay Solanki also spoke on the occasion and thanked the Chief Minister for the announcements done and considering the genuine long pending demands of the area, said the official statement.

On this occasion, former MLAs Kunwar Ajay Bahadur and Kirnesh Jung, District Congress Committee President Anand Parmar, senior Congress leaders and representatives of various Panchayats were present, added the official statement. (ANI)

