Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths of seven people in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus accident near Tarangla in the Maseran area of Sarkaghat, Mandi district.

Several others were also injured in the incident.

In his message, the Governor prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to cope with the loss.

The HRTC bus was travelling from Sarkaghat to Durgapur when it met with the accident.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sarkaghat. Those who suffered serious injuries were referred to AIIMS Bilaspur for further treatment.

Soon after the incident, the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also expressed grief over the accident and directed the Mandi district administration to provide an ex-gratia grant to the next of kin of the deceased and the best possible treatment to the injured.

He also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Earlier in the day, at least seven people were confirmed dead and several others injured in the accident, which occurred around 60 kilometres from Mandi town.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, confirmed the deaths in the accident, saying, "This is a tragic incident. Around 20-25 people have been injured, and seven people have died. Our condolences are with the families."

He added that the administration was fully engaged in the rescue operation and ensuring medical aid for the injured.

"The administration is providing all possible assistance. Everyone is engaged in the rescue, the injured are being sent to hospitals, and the entire administration is on the job. The injured have been sent for treatment," he said.

Preliminary information suggests that the accident may have been caused by a road cave-in due to heavy rainfall, which led the bus to veer off the road.

The local administration and emergency response teams reached the spot soon after the incident. A detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

