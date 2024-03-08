Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the five-day state-level Shivratri Mahotsav at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Baijnath, Kangra district, and prayed for the welfare of people of the state.

The CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 10 development schemes worth Rs 49.22 crore in Baijnath assembly constituency.

"Addressing a huge public gathering at the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that permission has been granted for the expansion of Kangra Airport and the State Cabinet has also decided that a good relief package would be provided to the displaced families," as per a press release from the CMO.

CM Sukhu added that with the expansion of Kangra Airport, the tourism industry would get a big boost which would aid in making the Kangra district a tourism capital of the state. He accused the Centre of not releasing Rs. 9,043 for disaster relief works which was due to be released in December, 2023.

Prior to inauguration of the Shivratri Mahotsav, the Chief Minister offered puja at the historic Shiva temple Baijnath on the occasion of Mahashivratri and took part in a huge procession and flag hoisting ceremony.

He also offered Purnahuti in the Havan organized in the premises of the temple. He said that Shiv Dham Baijnath Shivratri has special significance and organizing a festival on Mahashivratri further increases its grandeur. He stated: "Fairs and festivals are symbols of rich Indian culture and it is our responsibility to preserve them."

Sukhu said that the government has made special provisions in the budget to strengthen the rural economy and has declared the minimum support price of wheat, maize and milk, making Himachal the first state in the country to do so. "The decision will result in farmers earning additional Rs. 20 to 25 thousand per month, hugely benefitting from the scheme," stated the Chief Minister adding that the initiative would strengthen the economic condition of the farmers, who account for around 90 percent of the state's population.

He congratulated the women of the state on the occasion of International Women's Day and said that the State Government has started the Indira Gandhi Pyari Brahmin Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana under which honorarium of Rs. 1,500 would be provided to eligible women above 18 years of age.

"Under this scheme, women of the state will get Rs 18 thousand per year, an amount they could spend at their will making them somewhat financially independent. This has been made possible due to our continuous efforts of curbing corruption. This money is being spent on public welfare," remarked the Chief Minister.

He said that a youth policy has been made to encourage sports and players to save the young generation from drugs. He said that the diet money for school level players has been increased to Rs 400. Similarly, AC three tier and air travel facility has been started for the players participating at national level.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and inspected the exhibitions put up by various departments at Indira Gandhi Maidan, Baijnath.

"The Chief Minister inaugurated the improvement works of Sansal Mandhed drinking water scheme built at a cost of Rs 185.16 lakh under Jal Jeevan Mission in Baijnath assembly constituency, railway over bridge on Baijnath Chobin Balander Road road built at a cost of Rs 528 lakh, upgradation and strengthening of Tashizong to Beth Jhikli Uperli Ghorpith, Averi Road at a cost of Rs 580.90 lakh, administrative building of Government Industrial Training Institute of Sakri Baijnath built at a cost of Rs 952.25 lakhs," as per the release.

The CM also inaugurated the Avahi Nag to Sunpur via Ghirtholi Kuni Thara road built with a cost of Rs. 336 lakhs under upgradation and strengthening works of Nabard and Langhu, Sakari-Bahi, Nohra, Kunsal, Mandhol, Thara road performed at a cost of Rs. 692.05 lakhs.

The Chief Minister also performed foundation laying ceremony of improvement works of the drinking water distribution system of various Panchayats of Chadiar area to be completed with an amount of Rs 652.11 lakhs, improvement and expansion works of Lift Drinking Water Supply Scheme Kukaina and Gadiara to be completed with an amount of Rs 311.80 lakhs, irrigation scheme for Matroon, sansal, Nalohta, Kuhal to be constructed with an amount of Rs 691.17 lakhs and flood control works on Uhal river in Multhan village with Rs 281.31 lakh.

"On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced a Polytechnic Institute for Baijnath, ITI for Chadiyar, to increase the number of beds in Baijnath Civil Hospital to 150, CT scan facility and blood bank in the hospital, Rs 10 crores for indoor stadium in Baijnath, the work of second phase of Utrala to Holi road to be handed over to NABARD, the metalling works of Sarjada-Deol-Tattapani road, to complete the work of Beed Palampur via Gharnala and approval of lawyers' chambers in the civil court," as per the release. (ANI)

