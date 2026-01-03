Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that preliminary action has been taken in connection with the death of a 19-year-old college student in Dharamshala, with the professor concerned already suspended and a committee constituted to probe the matter.

A 19-year-old second-year student of Government Degree College, Dharamshala, who died during treatment in Ludhiana in December. Her parents alleged that she was subjected to ragging, assault and sexual harassment at the college, which caused severe mental distress and deterioration of her health.

Also Read | ICSI Adds Gaya as New Exam Centre for Company Secretary June 2026 Exams; CSEET Schedule and Format Announced.

Speaking to the media, Sukhu said the committee would examine all aspects of the case, including available video recordings, and submit a detailed report to the government.

"We have taken preliminary action and suspended the professor concerned. A committee has been constituted, and it will submit a detailed report after examining all facts, including the video recording. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Sadanand Vasant Date Takes Charge as Maharashtra DGP, Replaces Rashmi Shukla (Watch Video).

The death of the second-year college student in Dharamshala has triggered protests and demands for a thorough investigation, with the family alleging harassment. Police have registered a case and investigations are underway, while the state government has assured strict action based on the committee's findings.

On the explosion reported near a police station in Nalagarh in Solan district earlier this week, the Chief Minister said multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are carrying out a detailed probe.

"The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case, and our forensic science laboratory is also examining the incident. A large quantity of scrap was stored at the site, and suspects are being traced. Only after a complete investigation can any conclusion be drawn," Sukhu said.

He added that the alleged threat issued by Babbar Khalsa International is also under investigation.

"The threat by Babbar Khalsa International is being probed by the NIA. Himachal Pradesh Police is fully cooperating and is also working in coordination with Punjab Police in this matter," he said.

An explosion had occurred near the Nalagarh police station premises on January 1, triggering panic in the area. No casualties were reported, but the incident prompted heightened security and a multi-agency investigation to ascertain the cause and rule out any terror linkage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)