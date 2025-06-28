Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): In a bid to further strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to visit Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda. As part of the visit, a detailed presentation will be made on the ongoing and proposed improvements in medical services and infrastructure at the institute.

The Chief Minister will also engage in an interactive session with the faculty members to gather feedback and suggestions, focusing on enhancing healthcare delivery at this key medical institution, a release said.

Under the leadership of CM, Himachal Pradesh has made remarkable strides in modernising and expanding the reach of its healthcare services throughout the state, a state government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the government has ensured judicious use of resources to transform the Health sector. This was stated by a spokesperson of the state government here on Friday.

The government has taken several revolutionary steps that have significantly enhanced the reach and quality of healthcare across Himachal. Several hospitals have been upgraded, new sub-health centers and primary health centres have been opened and upgraded and new block medical offices have been notified, a release said.

This visit is part of a broader initiative by the Chief Minister to strengthen the state's health system through direct dialogue with medical professionals. Recently, he held similar interactions with faculty members of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiana. These discussions revolved around the challenges facing the health sector in the coming years and explored practical, forward-looking solutions.

The state government's commitment to improving health services and ensuring all necessary support to medical colleges based on their requirements. This proactive approach underscores the government's resolve to provide accessible, quality healthcare across the state, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister has made it clear that machines and equipment which are in use for over 20 years would be replaced within one year. Robotic surgery would be started in AIMSS Chamiana. The government was establishing 69 Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans in each of the 68 assembly constituencies, with two in Lahaul and Spiti. These institutions are already functional in most of the constituencies with provision of six specialists in each Adarsh Sansthan. These institutions would offer 134 diagnostic tests, and modern infrastructure, including ultrasound and digital X-ray services.

The state government has made a provision of Rs 1,730 crore for financial year 2025-26 in order to procure modern medical equipment for medical colleges, civil and regional hospitals, and community health centres. Dialysis facilities are being provided in 20 Adarsh Swasthya Sansthaan and would be set up in remaining 49 institutions with an estimated cost of 41.62 crore. Blood storage units would also be set up in 11 institutions. The state government was also equipping IGMC Shimla, AIIMS Chamiyana, Hamirpur and Nerchowk medical colleges with advanced diagnostic services, including MRI machines. A PET scan facility would soon be started in the IGMC Shimla.

These efforts are steering Himachal Pradesh towards becoming a model state in healthcare. (ANI)

