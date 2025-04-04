Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday protested against the allegations made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while speaking during the discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Parliament.

Thakur, a Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, made certain remarks against Kharge during discussion on the Waqf bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The remarks were expunged from the records after the Congress members including the party's general secretary, (organisation) K C Venugopal, registered a strong protest in the Lower House.

Himachal Congress workers led by state party chief Pratibha Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri held a demonstration near the Deputy Commissioner's office here and raised slogans.

Addressing the people, Singh said the allegations made by Thakur against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were baseless and demanded an apology from Thakur. She said the BJP leaders are making false allegations against the Congress leaders to divert the attention of the public from issues like unemployment and inflation.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress MLA and former Congress state chief Kuldeep Rathore said the workers are the strength of the party and it is because of them that the Congress was voted to power in the state.

He said the Congress government in the state should take care of the party workers.

