Shimla, Dec 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday took out a protest march here against the BJP-led central government over various issues and demanded the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani who has been charged in the US for alleged bribery and fraud.

Led by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President and former MP Pratibha Singh, the protesters raised slogans against the central government as they marched to the Raj Bhawan.

Addressing the party workers outside the governor's house, Singh accused the central government of shielding Adani and his associates and turning a blind eye to the crisis in Manipur.

Adani is facing serious allegations of fraud and forgery in a US court which has eroded the trust among domestic and international investors and tarnished the reputation of the country, Singh said.

She said Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly raised concerns in Parliament about Adani's financial misconduct and demanded action, but Modi has failed to take any action in this matter.

Expressing concern over the "escalating" violence and unrest in Manipur, Singh claimed that the central government is ignoring the situation in the northeastern state where violence, shootings, and curfews daily have left the residents living in fear.

Modi has turned a blind eye to the crisis as he is yet to visit the state, she said.

