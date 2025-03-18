Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Congress MLA and All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore raised critical concerns in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday regarding the impact of importing plant nurseries into India.

He urged the central government to impose higher import duties on goods coming from the U.S. to India, emphasizing the need for economic self-reliance and the protection of domestic industries.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Rathore brought up two significant issues related to horticulture and agricultural imports. Later, speaking with ANI, he elaborated on his concerns.

"The first major issue I raised is regarding the import of plant nurseries into India. These imports are not adhering to the necessary regulations and standards. According to the guidelines, imported nurseries should undergo a quarantine period of one year to prevent the spread of viruses and diseases, but this is not being enforced. Due to this negligence, we have seen outbreaks in the past. In 2010, we witnessed a devastating disease, Fire Blight, spreading in Jammu & Kashmir, which destroyed entire crops," Rathore said.

He further stated that Himachal Pradesh's Horticulture Minister had assured him that stringent regulations would be implemented to prevent such lapses in the future.

The second issue Rathore raised was the inefficiency in research and development within the horticulture sector.

"Our Horticulture University scientists are engaged in distributing foreign plant nurseries in India. Despite spending crores of rupees on research, why have we failed to develop indigenous fruit varieties suitable for our climate and soil conditions? This is a serious concern," Rathore questioned.

He pointed out that imported plant nurseries come from regions with vastly different climatic and soil conditions, making them unsuitable for Indian agriculture. "We need to focus on developing indigenous varieties that thrive in our local environment," he added.

Expressing satisfaction that the horticulture minister acknowledged this gap, Rathore emphasized that increased investment in research is crucial. "Himachal Pradesh's horticulture industry is worth over Rs 5,000 crore and supports thousands of livelihoods. These hardworking individuals do not rely on jobs but have created orchards in the mountains with their own efforts. The government must provide the attention and support they deserve," he said.

Comparing India's horticultural productivity with European nations, he highlighted a massive disparity. "Our production per hectare is just 5 to 7 tons, whereas in European countries, it reaches 50 tons. The reason is clear--we have not invested adequately in horticulture. My effort will be to ensure the government's focus on this sector so that we can strengthen our economy and make our state more prosperous," Rathore asserted.

He also advocated for a significant increase in the agriculture and animal husbandry budget in the future, stressing that these sectors are crucial for rural prosperity.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, also addressed concerns about attacks on former legislators. He emphasized the need to ensure the safety of tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh.

"Our state welcomes tourists who come for religious tourism, scenic beauty, and fresh mountain air. However, those who talk about separatism and try to take the law into their own hands should not be allowed in Himachal Pradesh," Rathore added firmly. (ANI)

