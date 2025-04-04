Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Congress unit of Himachal Pradesh Friday staged a demonstration against BJP MP Anurag Thakur over his allegations against party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, who led the protests, condemned Anurag Thakur's remarks made in Lok Sabha and said these were completely false.

The remarks were contested by Congress MPsin Lok Sabha and Kharge also strongly objected to them.

"We strictly oppose Anurag Thakur's remarks," Pratibha Singh told ANI.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha, Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition, had said if Anurag Thakur cannot prove his "land grab" allegations, he should resign.

"If the BJP people want to scare me into submission, let me remind them that I may break, but I will never bow down!""I rise in deep anguish. My life has always been an open book, full of struggles and battles, but I have always upheld the highest values in public life. After almost 60 years in politics, I don't deserve this," Kharge said in a post on X.

Kharge pointed out that while Thakur's remarks were later withdrawn in the Lok Sabha, the damage had already been done as media outlets had widely reported them.

"Yesterday, completely false and baseless charges were hurled at me in the Lok Sabha by Anurag Thakur. When he was challenged by my colleague, he was compelled to withdraw his defamatory remarks, but the damage had already been done. All media outlets carried the story, and social media spread it, damaging my image and reputation," Kharge said.

"As a Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and as the Congress President, I am forced to stand up today and condemn Anurag Thakur's wild allegations. I expect an apology from the Leader of the House, as this is the least the ruling party can and must do. If Thakur cannot prove his allegations, he has no right to be in the Parliament and should resign. And if his allegations are proven, I will resign. In my entire life, no one has ever pointed a finger at me in the Assembly!" the Congress Chief said. (ANI)

