New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday called on Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to the national capital.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Agnihotri also met Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar.

"Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri calls on Congress National President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri DK Shivakumar during his stay in Delhi," Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on June 27, Himachal Deputy Chief Minister stressed on the importance of public support in the fight against drugs.

The programme was organised under the Haroli Vidhan Sabha and the event was based on the theme 'Walk for Life', an initiative against drugs, said officials.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Kangar Maidan in Haroli after a brisk walk of about three kilometres, the DCM said that every house would be connected in this fight against drugs.

"Every household would be linked against drugs and efforts would be made to root out drugs with public cooperation," said Agnihotri.

The DCM also thanked Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla for attending the program as the chief guest and mentioned the Governor's repeated concerns about drug abuse in the state. (ANI)

