Protesters demanding for the immediate implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid statewide protests demanding the immediate implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) across Himachal Pradesh, farmers and citizens observed a two-minute silence on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam incident.

The silent tribute was observed before the protests began in all 12 districts of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, President of the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha, said that a Dharna protest is being held to support the farmers' demands, and silent prayers are also being offered for the victims of Pahalgam.

"Today, a Dharna protest is being held outside the Deputy Commissioner, SDM, Tehsildar, and BDO offices in every district of Himachal Pradesh. This was decided during the Vidhan Sabha protest on March 20, that if our demands regarding the implementation of the Forest Rights Act are not met, we would intensify our agitation. Besides demanding FRA implementation, we have gathered here to mourn the tragic incident that occurred in Pahalgam on May 22, where innocent tourists were attacked. Every citizen of this country is deeply saddened and outraged by this act," said Tanwar.

Tanwar emphasised the importance of tourism for Himachal Pradesh's economy and said that any violence impacting tourism severely harms local livelihoods. He demanded proper medical care for the injured, timely compensation for the victims' families, and strict action to ensure justice.

The protests, spearheaded by the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha, Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers' Association, Shimla Nagrik Sabha, and several other farmers' organisations, focused on pressing issues around land ownership, farmers' livelihoods, and government accountability in enforcing land rights legislation.

Tanwar explained that landholding patterns in Himachal Pradesh have become highly fragmented, with nearly 10,57,000 holdings now averaging less than one acre each.

"Today, government jobs are almost negligible. The industrialization package has collapsed, new industries are not coming to Himachal, and opportunities like recruitment into the armed forces have dwindled after the introduction of the Agniveer scheme," he said.

He warned that land-related issues are escalating, with nearly 4 to 5 lakh families facing threats of eviction due to unclear land rights and misinterpretation of laws by revenue and forest officials.

"The poor, Dalits, widows, and marginalised communities in remote areas are most affected by decisions taken without understanding the ground realities," he said.

Tanwar highlighted that, although the FRA has been legislated, its implementation has been hindered by a lack of coordination between government departments. While the Revenue Department, led by Minister Jagat Singh Negi, has proactively pushed for land reforms even in tribal areas, the Forest Department has often issued contradictory advisories, confusing administrative officers.

"Unless the government shows strong political will and ensures coordination among all departments, the Forest Rights Act cannot be meaningfully implemented," Tanwar asserted.

He demanded an urgent meeting of the State Level Monitoring Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, to activate the more than 17,000 committees formed at the grassroots level for the implementation of the FRA. These committees, he said, need to be reconstituted and reactivated.

Tanwar also pointed out that the FRA is not the only law that needs attention. Multiple pending issues under various land-related laws, such as the Land Ceiling Act, Land Tenancy Act, and Village Common Lands Act, remain unresolved. Some cases date back to colonial times, such as disputes over 'Shyamlat' lands from Sirmaur to Chamba districts, and land use issues of Chakauta tax in Nahan, Solan, and Nalagarh.

Referring to the Forest Rights Act, Tanwar said not only will making the law help, but it is also essential to bring it into practice to execute those laws on the ground.

"We have come to remind the Himachal Pradesh government that making policies and laws is not enough. Without concrete on-ground implementation and departmental synergy, they remain ineffective," he added.

Tanwar warned that the struggle would continue until the demands are met. He further informed that farmer organisations would also participate in the nationwide strike called by the central trade unions on May 20.

"Until landless, marginal farmers, urban homeless, and labourers get their rightful lands or housing plots, our agitation will continue," Tanwar added. (ANI)

