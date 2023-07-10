Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the state has witnessed unprecented rains in the past few days and expressed concern over the loss of lives and damage to infrastructure.

Thakur, who is Leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly, told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh had "not seen such rain in its history" and over 12 major bridges have been damaged.

Also Read | Government Plans To Purchase 26 Rafale Jets for Navy, Deals Likely During PM Narendra Modi's France Visit.

"We have never seen this situation in past several years and we have very worried after seeing the situation of the state. Rise in water level is seen in several small and big rivers of the state. If the situation continues to be the same, there can be more damage," he said.

Thakur said he had spoken with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and urged him to give priority to saving human lives.

Also Read | Iranian Rapper Given 6-year Prison Sentence over Protests.

He said Home Minister has been apprised of the situation and the Centre has been providing assistance to the state.

Thakur leader said that NDRF teams are the in the state and Army helicopters could not be used due to inclement weather.

He said BJP workers have been urged to render all possible assistance to people..

Thakur said he had also spoken with party chief JP Nadda. The road between Mandi and Manali has seen extensive damage, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)