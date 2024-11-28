Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Kuldeep Singh Pathania, the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, on Thursday, proposed an initiative following his recent tour of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea.

Addressing the media in Shimla, the Speaker announced his intention to hold a special session of the Assembly focused solely on development, ethical governance, and global collaboration, avoiding political debates.

"If we start this, it will be a landmark initiative, and we will be the first in the country," said Pathania, emphasising the importance of non-partisan discussions in fostering progress. He revealed plans to consult the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition to bring this idea to fruition.

The Speaker also confirmed that the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held in Dharamshala from December 18 to 21, featuring four sittings to complete the Assembly's target of 27 sittings for the year.

He said that the CPA Conference is a 'Vision for Ethical Governance'. Pathania's recent participation in the 67th Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Sydney, Australia, inspired his vision for the Assembly. During the conference, he engaged with global legislative leaders on fostering ethics in governance and advancing parliamentary accountability.

"Parliamentarians play a pivotal role in deepening the values of the Commonwealth Charter within their jurisdictions. They are the guardians of accountability and the loudspeakers of the people's voices. Their work must transcend party loyalty and be rooted in integrity, enabling them to rise for what is right, just, and fair for the people of our Commonwealth," the Speaker remarked.

Pathania lauded the UK Parliament for passing the CPA Status Bill, recognising the CPA as an "international, inter-parliamentary organization." He also endorsed progressive reports and budgetary measures aimed at enhancing the CPA's agenda.

He said from his CPA tour he learnt about tourism innovation learning from Australia and New Zealand.

In Queensland, the Speaker explored sustainable tourism initiatives, including cable cars and forest skywalks, which have transformed Tamborine into a flourishing tourist destination. At a dinner hosted by the Indian diaspora in Gold Coast, discussions centred on attracting investments to Himachal Pradesh. The diaspora expressed a willingness to support elder care and self-help groups in the state.

During his visit to New Zealand, Pathania observed the economic impact of organic farming, wineries, and adventure tourism in Queenstown. He highlighted attractions like Shotover Jet Rides and the commercialisation of sheep farming as models for Himachal Pradesh.

"Tribal communities in Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Chamba can create small tourist villages to showcase their culture, generate livelihoods, and attract global visitors," Pathania suggested, drawing inspiration from Maori tribal leaders who have successfully preserved their cultural heritage.

The Speaker also pointed to Rotorua's success in attracting global tourism as the filming location of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, proposing similar strategies for Himachal Pradesh's scenic landscapes.

In Japan, Pathania met with India's Ambassador H.E. Sibi George to discuss youth empowerment strategies. He was deeply inspired by Japanese values of work ethics, time management, cleanliness, and Kaizen (continuous improvement).

"Japan's dedication to work ethics, time management, cleanliness, and Kaizen offers invaluable lessons for our youth. We must also embrace their adaptability and commitment to hospitality to elevate Himachal's global image," he said.

The Speaker marvelled at Japan's technological advancements, travelling on the iconic bullet train and visiting Hakone's active volcano. From his tour, he said that he explored to market tourism in South Korea.

In South Korea, Pathania met with Ambassador H.E. Amit Kumar and explored strategies to market Himachal Pradesh as a premier tourist destination. He suggested translating promotional materials into Korean to attract visitors.

During his visit to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), the Speaker reflected on Korea's post-conflict resilience and its cultural contributions through K-dramas and K-pop. He praised government-supported private enterprises like Hyundai, LG, and Samsung, stating, "We must encourage similar collaborations between government and private enterprises to strengthen Himachal's economy.".

Pathania's CPA tour offered him transformative insights into ethical governance, sustainable tourism, and international collaboration. He underscored the need for Indian missions abroad to promote Himachal Pradesh as a unique destination, challenging stereotypes of India as a hot, humid, and overcrowded country.

"India is often perceived as a hot, humid, and crowded country. Foreigners are unaware of Himachal's snow-covered mountains, pristine rivers, trekking trails, and diverse flora and fauna. It's time we change this perception," Pathania stated.

The Speaker also wants the international corporations to invest in Himachal Pradesh, assuring them of a conducive environment for business and innovation. (ANI)

