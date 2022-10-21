Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party Mandal, Dharamshala on Thursday witnessed an En-masse resignation of over 150 party supporters and workers, upset over the party's decision to deny ticket of the BJP sitting MLA Vishal Nehria from Dharamshala constituency ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BJP Central Election Committee on Wednesday released its first list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party pitted Rakesh Chaudhary from the Dharamshala constituency in the place of sitting BJP MLA Vishal Nehria, following which party supporters protested on Wednesday to change the candidature from the Dharamshala constituency.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rakesh Chaudhary on Thursday filed his nomination to contest from the Dharamshala seat in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Rakesh Chaudhary said he is delighted to be a part of the BJP since it is a "huge organization". He further talked about his schedule to discuss resolving some "internal issues".

Notably, Chaudhary has recently joined the BJP after quitting Aam Aadmi Party.

He had contested the by-polls of 2019 as an independent candidate.

This list of 62 candidates also includes at least five women candidates who will be contesting the Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls slated to be held on November 12.

On the day of the release of the first list, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also filed his nomination from his traditional seat of Seraj in Mandi district for the assembly polls in the state.

After filing his nomination, Thakur sought the support of the people and said the residents of Seraj will again create history.

The Chief Minister had also expressed confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in the next month's assembly polls and asserted that the state has seen development in every sector over the past five years. (ANI)

