Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): The two-day MLA priority meeting began in Shimla under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. However, the meeting saw a major political showdown as BJP MLAs boycotted the session, protesting against the government's handling of developmental priorities.

In a sharp rebuttal to the BJP's stance, CM Sukhu accused them of politicising the issue, emphasising that his government had allocated substantial funds even for opposition constituencies.

"Since our government was formed, our Congress MLAs, ministers, and cabinet members have been questioning what happened to the NABARD-funded priority projects, such as roads and other schemes. I want to clarify that the maximum NABARD funds were given to BJP MLAs," said Sukhu, countering the opposition's allegations.

CM Sukhu presented a detailed account of the funds allocated under NABARD, refuting BJP's claims that their constituencies were neglected. He highlighted that BJP leaders had received the highest allocations in the last two years.

"This boycott and walkout are purely political stunts. The reality is that the maximum funds have gone to BJP constituencies. In the last two years, and even before that, during the tenure of former CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP strongholds received the bulk of the funds," Sukhu stated.

Providing specifics, Sukhu outlined the allocations.

He said, "Jai Ram Thakur's own constituency of Seraj received Rs 172 crore, including an additional Rs 40 lakh due to his position as opposition leader."

"Naina Devi received Rs 124 crore, with projects worth Rs 173 crore already completed. Mandi was allocated Rs 73 crore, while Rampur received Rs 38 crore.Gagret got Rs 127 crore, and projects worth Rs 174 crore were completed there.Ghumarwin received Rs 60 crore, while Sundernagar and Hamirpur each received Rs 50 crore," he said.

He said that Nadaun, the CM's constituency, was allocated significantly less compared to BJP areas.

"Despite our government being in power, we ensured that BJP constituencies were not discriminated against. Yet, BJP is trying to mislead the public by staging protests," Sukhu said.

He said that there is BJP's political motivations behind boycott.

CM Sukhu accused BJP of deliberately avoiding discussions in the Assembly and public meetings to hide the truth from the people.

"BJP leaders neither discuss corruption issues in the Assembly nor attend priority meetings. What does this mean? They fear that if they participate, the truth will be exposed. But let me tell them, when lies collide with truth, it is always the truth that prevails," he said.

Sukhu further criticized the BJP, indicating that the party was more focused on its leadership battles than on state issues.

"Ever since they won the Rajya Sabha seat, BJP leaders are feeling emboldened. But instead of focusing on the people's welfare, they are busy fighting among themselves over leadership. Who will be their next state president? That's their main concern, not Himachal's development," he said.

Sukhu reaffirmed that his government was committed to Himachal Pradesh's development, regardless of political affiliations.

"The BJP should understand that priority meetings are for MLAs to voice concerns about their constituencies. No one is stopping them from raising issues. If they had attended, they would have gotten even more funds approved. But their refusal to participate shows they are not interested in solving people's problems," he said.

With BJP leaders absent, the Congress government proceeded with its development agenda, ensuring that projects benefiting the people of Himachal Pradesh continued without disruption. (ANI)

