Una (HP), April 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police chief Sanjay Kundu has said that security forces are maintaining a strict vigil on the state's borders with Punjab in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This is being done to "ensure free and fair polls" in the state, the director general of police (DGP) said during a high-level meeting held here on Wednesday night.

The meeting was attended by superintendents of police from Himachal Pradesh's Una and Kangra districts, and Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Ropar and Nawanshahr districts.

They discussed the need to create a mechanism for quick sharing of security-related information, and maintaining close coordination and cooperation between the security agencies of the two states, police officials said.

As Himachal Pradesh shares a 352-km border with Punjab and 240-km border with China, it requires heavy security preparedness to keep anti-social and anti-national elements under check, particularly, during elections, DGP Kundu said.

He said Himachal Pradesh has 107 inter-state barriers, including six with Punjab. In view of military installations at sensitive places like Pathankot, inter-state police coordination has been planned keeping national security at the forefront.

