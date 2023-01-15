Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and former Minister Mansa Ram.

"Mansa Ram had served the state for a long time and also contributed significantly for the development of his area. Praying for the peace of the departed soul. I express deep condolences to the bereaved family members," Sukhu said.

Former Himalayan State Minister Mansa Ram (82) breathed his last at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

Mansa Ram had contested a total of 12 elections in his political career and won 6. (ANI)

