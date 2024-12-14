Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu finds himself embroiled in a fresh controversy after the BJP and animal rights groups alleged that the CM had attended a dinner with 'Wild Chicken' on the menu. On Saturday the Cm refuted the allegation saying that he was offered country chicken but didn't consume it.

"Local villagers were offering me country (desi) chicken, I don't consume it - and a channel was telecasting this as if I am having chicken. Non-veg food is a part of life in the hills. Jairam Thakur is making statements on it," Himachal CM Sukhu said in a video released by his office (CMO).

Sukhu's participation at a recent event in Shimla sparked controversy after 'wild chicken,' a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, was reportedly on the dinner menu served to guests.

The incident, which came to light through a purported video shared by an animal welfare organization, has led to widespread condemnation from animal rights groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding an apology and action against those responsible.

At a public event in the remote Kufri area of Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhu attended a dinner where the menu included food with wild chicken, bichu booti (a local herb), and slices of bread made from maize and wheat.

Although Chief Minister Sukhu did not consume the wild chicken, it was served to the State Health Minister and other guests, raising concerns about the illegal hunting of protected species.

The said wild chicken, found at altitudes above 3,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, is legally protected, and hunting it is a punishable offence.

The controversy gained traction on social media, with calls for accountability from both animal welfare groups and political leaders.

Earlier, BJP state spokesperson Chetan Bharta demanded that Chief Minister Sukhu issue a public apology and take stringent action against those involved in serving the wild chicken.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable and urging the government to address the issue swiftly. (ANI)

