Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday cancelled his scheduled visit to Banjar and called an emergency meeting at the state secretariat to review the current situation amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

According to the Himachal Pradesh CMO, in this meeting, the Chief Minister will discuss various topics with senior officials, including security arrangements in the state.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday met with officials to assess the security measures along the Line of Control (LoC) areas. He instructed the concerned officials to focus on protecting civilians and ensuring quick response.

"Held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas. Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges," the Office of Chief Minister (J&K) posted on X.

This comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Abdullah amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Operation Sindoor, which has been initiated by the Indian Army in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Union Home Minister is also constantly in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF). Shah has instructed DG BSF to ensure all safety measures for people living in border areas.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

He has directed the District Collectors to shift villagers from vulnerable areas and ensure essential services remain available.

"I've also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!" Office of Lieutenant Governor (J&K) posted on X.

Sinha said that the government was prepared to deal with any eventuality.

"Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police and district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I'm closely monitoring the situation and government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality," he added.

The precision strikes have been carried out against Pakistan, aimed at its terror infrastructure.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

