Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday expressed grief over the tragic road accident that occurred near Raninalah in Manali, district Kullu, resulting in the death of four people.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls. He wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Also Read | 'When People Rise, BJP Backtracks': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Special Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.

At least four people were killed and one sustained serious injuries in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Rahni Nala, close to Rohtang Pass, police said.

According to DSP Manali KD Sharma, there were five individuals in the vehicle at the time of the accident. "Four persons died on the spot, while one has been seriously injured," he said.

Also Read | Muharram 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Call for Fighting Injustice, Say 'Should Resolve to Follow Path Shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain'.

Rescue operations are underway, and efforts are being made to retrieve the bodies and provide medical assistance to the injured person. The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Mandi and actress Kangana Ranaut, along with Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Mandi district on Sunday and interacted with local residents.

Speaking to ANI, Kangana Ranaut said, "The central government provided immediate relief operations by sending in the forces. At the local level, we provided relief material to the affected families... Even though the Prime Minister is on a foreign visit, but he is informed of what is happening here, and the central government has swung into action. As an MP, it is my job to bring in funds and convey the ground reality to the government..."

Kangana also visited the Thunag subdivision in Mandi district on Sunday amid widespread destruction and loss of lives caused by cloudbursts and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)