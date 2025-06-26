New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and property due to heavy rainfall in several districts of Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Gandhi mentioned that many people are still missing, and he extended his condolences to the affected families. The Congress leader also appealed to party workers to provide all possible assistance in the relief and rescue efforts.

"The news of loss of lives and property due to heavy rainfall in several districts of Himachal Pradesh is extremely saddening. Many people are still missing. I express my deep condolences to the affected families and hope for the safe return of those who are missing. The administration and relief teams are working with full dedication. I appeal to Congress workers to extend all possible help in the relief and rescue efforts. We must face this disaster together," Gandhi said.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was deployed in Kullu on Thursday following a cloudburst in the Sainj Valley.

NDRF Inspector Deepak Bisht stated that three people had been missing due to the cloudburst and that the teams have been carrying out rescue operations.

"Our NDRF team has arrived here. We received information that three people are missing, and now we are assisting. Whatever happens in the area afterwards, we will find out based on the information we get," Bisht told ANI.

Anmol, a local resident, stated that four houses had been washed away due to the cloudburst, adding that water pressure in Kullu had increased significantly and the one megawatt National Hydroelectric Power project had also shut down.

"There is a waterfall above the last house. Behind it, a cloud burst happened. Soon, three men and four houses were washed away along with the cloud. The water pressure then increased significantly. This one-megawatt project is now completely shut down and submerged. This NHPC project is fully shut down and closed," Anmol told ANI.

A cloudburst struck near Jeeva Nalla in the Sainj sub-tehsil of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, triggering sudden flooding in the region and sweeping away four houses.

According to a situation report issued by the HP State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Shimla, at 5:10 PM on Wednesday, two to three people were feared missing after being swept into the Jeeva Nallah.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:41 PM on June 25, downstream of Jiwa Trench Weir in Majhan Nallah, located in the Sainj Valley. The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Kullu, confirmed the event and reported a potential sharp rise in the water level of the Sainj River due to increased inflow caused by the cloudburst.

According to a press release by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh from June 25 to July 1. (ANI)

