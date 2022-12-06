Shimla, December 6: A system will be set-up for receiving counting related information and complaints in the CEO office and a helpline number 1950 will be functional before 72 hours of the commencement of the counting hours, informed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Himachal Pradesh Maneesh Garg on Monday.

He said that Election Department would ensure smooth flow of information for which a communication room will be set up at each counting centre. Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 by Jan Ki Baat: BJP-Congress Neck-And-Neck in Hilly State, AAP Nowhere to See; Check Latest Trends.

The District Election Officers (DEO) will ensure smooth communication facilities at the counting centers set-up in the various districts for dissemination of information. The information of the counting trends will be available through new media initiatives like web-portals, applications viz Voter Helpline App which is available on Google play store and www.results.eci.gov.in. This link to the results/trends of Himachal will be activated on day of counting i.e. 8th December,2022.

He appealed to the media persons to carry valid documents viz, media passes with them issued by Election Commission of India to enter the counting centre. The officials on duty will escort media persons to visit counting halls in small numbers. Kerala: Gun Goes Off Accidentally in Guard Room of CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Residence; Probe Ordered.

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on December 8, training for the counting staff was organised by the polling officials on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Aditya Negi told ANI that the police and paramilitary forces have been deployed as part of a three-tier security system ahead of the counting day.

"We have deployed 380 employees. A three-tier security system is in place, comprising police and paramilitary forces. We have asked the electricity department to provide uninterrupted power supply on the counting day and have also arranged generators at counting stations," he said.

Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording an overall turnout of 75.6 per cent, surpassing the 2017 record.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)