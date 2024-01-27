Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the 28th meeting of the State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA) on Friday evening.

The Authority approved 27 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and undertaking a substantial expansion of existing units with a proposed investment of approx. Rs. 1,937 crore and employment opportunities for 2,715 people, which shows that the state continues to attract investment, making it the most favoured destination for investors.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh laid the foundation stones and inaugurated 13 projects worth Rs 71.39 crore at Dharampur in Mandi district, an official statement said.

He inaugurated a bridge built for Rs 2.92 crore on the Awahdevi-Tehra road, a Rs 2.21 crore bridge on the Anaswaai-Chaswal road, a Rs 66.85 lakh bridge on Hukkal-Chattar road, a Rs 2.98 crore bridge on Sherpur-Sari via Khaber road, a Rs 1.98 crore bridge built on the Sajau-Chatrayana road, the Rs 74.65 lakh Type-2 staff quarters of the Public Works Department, the government residence of the Assistant Engineer in Mandap built for Rs 30.90 lakh and a Public Facilitation Centre built for Rs 88 lakh in Dharampur.

The statement added that the Public Facilitation Centre would be utilised to manufacture bamboo-based items and provide training to artisans.

Sukhu also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 50.55 crore irrigation project that would provide irrigation facilities on 775 hectares of agricultural land in Chauntara, Gopalpur and Dharampur blocks of district Mandi under the HP Shiva Project, the release added.

He also laid the foundation stones for the Rs 4.42 crore circle office building of the Public Works Department at Dharampur, the Rs 55 lakh health subcenter at Rangad and the cocoon marketing and storage Center under the Center of Excellence (Sericulture) to be built at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore in Sidhpur. (ANI)

