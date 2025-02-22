Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): In an effort to combat caste-based discrimination in prisons, the Himachal Pradesh government has amended all caste-based provisions in the state prison manual 2021 to ensure equality and eliminate allocation of caste work among prisoners.

The prison manual's amendments were carried out on the directives of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh, which is a step forward towards Vyavastha Parivartan.

A government spokesperson said that the Himachal Pradesh government had included a paragraph in the prison manuals prohibiting caste discrimination in prisons and correctional facilities.

"Under the newly added provision, paragraph 5.66 ensures that no discrimination, classification or segregation of prisoners will occur based on caste. Whereas, paragraph 5.67 further mandates that there will be no discrimination of prisoners in allotment of any duty or work in prisons based on their caste," he said.

Meanwhile, the amendment lists paragraph 5.68 which prohibits prisoners from indulging in manual scavenging, sewer maintenance and septic tank cleaning. Following the amendments, the prison records would not mention the caste, community or religion of inmates.

The provisions regarding listing caste, sect and denomination in clause five of register number one (of the prison manuals), register of non-convicted prisoners, and point number two in register two, register of convicts mentioned in para number 33/06 have been deleted, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the prison manuals included provisions for such classification.

The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced these reforms through the Himachal Pradesh Prison Manual Second Amendment, 2025.

The amended prison manual provides a clear definition of habitual offenders, where an individual would be classified as one if the person has been convicted or sentenced to imprisonment on more than two occasions for one or more offences committed on different occasions (not part of the same transaction). This classification applies only if the convictions have not been overturned on appeal or review.

This development comes after the landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court dated October 3, 2024, in the case Sukanya Shantha vs Union of India and others. The top court had highlighted systemic caste-based discrimination and unconstitutional practices within prison systems, directing the Union and state governments to act promptly.

The apex court, earlier in January issued notice to the Centre and 11 state governments on a plea seeking directions to curb caste-based discrimination in prisons and manual work being allocated to them based on different castes. (ANI)

