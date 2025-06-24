Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday attended a tribute ceremony on the fourth death anniversary of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Raja Virbhadra Singh, held at the historic Padam Palace complex in Rampur of Shimla.

Paying homage to Raja Virbhadra Singh, the Governor described him as a great statesman, visionary leader, and true servant of the people. He stated that Singh's contributions to the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh remain etched in the hearts of the people. His life devoted to public service continues to inspire future generations.

The Governor noted that Virbhadra Singh's initiative to enact a law against religious conversions was a significant step towards preserving Himachal's cultural heritage and faith. This act reflected his deep commitment to the land of the gods (Devbhoomi).

"His selfless efforts to safeguard the sanctity and cultural identity of the state established him as a true cultural guardian," the Governor said.

Governor Shukla also offered condolences to Raja Virbhadra Singh's wife, Pratibha Singh, who is the state Congress president, and to their son, Vikramaditya Singh, who is PWD Minister in the state.

A large number of dignitaries, family members, local residents, and well-wishers were present at the ceremony to pay tribute to the late former Chief Minister.

Speaking to ANI during the ceremony, Vikramaditya Singh said that remembering Virbhadra Singh's contribution is of immense importance in the present-day context of Himachal Pradesh.

"Remembering Virbhadra Singh's contribution is vital for today's Himachal Pradesh. A tribute programme was organised at our party office today, and yesterday too, a professional boxing tournament was held at the historic Ridge Ground in his memory," said Vikramaditya Singh.

Marking four years since Virbhadra Singh's passing, Singh said this year's death anniversary holds religious significance and would be observed in accordance with Hindu traditions at their ancestral home in Rampur on Monday.

"It has been four years since his passing. Religiously, this year is significant. On this occasion, we will hold rituals and a memorial ceremony in Rampur, our ancestral home, tomorrow. Senior Congress leadership, the Chief Minister, and other dignitaries have been invited," Vikramaditya added.

On June 23, Himachal Pradesh's Congress paid glowing tributes to the former CM Virbhadra Singh on his 91st birth anniversary. (ANI)

