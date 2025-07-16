Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Seeking expeditious disposal of cases, technological advancement, and citizen-centric reforms, there has been a significant momentum in judicial functioning in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, as per an official statement made available to ANI.

With a focused and data-driven approach to address pendency, improve efficiency, and deliver prompt justice at the grassroots level, certain steps have been taken by the judiciary of the state. The expeditious disposal of cases is one of the benefits of this move.

From December 2024 to July 2025 (as on July 16), around 35,940 cases of various categories have been disposed of against the filing of 37,083 cases by various benches. Out of these, 929 cases have been decided since January 2025, which were more than five years old. This step has been taken to check the rising pendency of cases despite the shortage of five Judges in the High Court.

Old pending cases, especially those spanning multiple years, are being listed and taken up on a priority basis. Special benches are constituted, and hearings are streamlined to address such matters in a mission-mode.

In a significant step towards digital transformation, e-Filing of Tax Appeals was made compulsory with effect from March 3, 2025, supplementing the existing physical filing system to ease the transition and promote paperless courts.

A 90-day mediation campaign called "Mediation for the Nation" has been rolled out in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions. This initiative aims to promote amicable dispute resolution and reduce the litigation load.

Furthermore, the live streaming of the Court No. 3 of the High Court's proceedings was successfully tested in May. The process of installing this facility in the remaining courts is underway.

In order to foster the reduction of pendency/arrears in the District Judiciary and to address this pressing concern, a multi-tiered, structured action plan is being executed and monitored by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. The Registry of the High Court has framed Disposal Norms to reduce pendency in the courts, and quarterly targets for the disposal of old cases assigned to judicial officers across the state have been re-fixed, as per an official statement. (ANI)

