Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): On Monday, a 19-year-old drowned while taking a bath in the Pabbar River, located under the limits of Saraswati Nagar Police station, in Hatkoti village (Jubbal), according to the police.

"While taking a bath, Aryan (19), the son of Ramlal Thakur, a resident of Guthan village, drowned. The rescue team has been called. JCB has also been named to reduce the water level of the river. Additionally, in order to reach the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), an email has been sent to the commander (NDRF). The situation is being investigated", said the Station House Officer, Jubbal.

The police stated that some people arrived to worship at the Hatkoti temple from the village, Guthan. They conducted 'Devta Snan' after which, they took baths in the river's 'kund' (a small area filled with water).

On receiving the information, the Station House Officer, Head Constable and other officials reached the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

