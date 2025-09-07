Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 366 lives, including 203 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, lightning strikes and other weather-triggered disasters, and 163 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Since June 20, the hill state has witnessed widespread destruction. A total of Rs 4,08,097.49 lakh of losses have been reported, covering damage to public and private property, crops, livestock, and infrastructure.

Public infrastructure has been severely hit -- 5,284 roads damaged, 2,743 water supply schemes and 2,518.54 lakh worth of power infrastructure affected. Schools, health centres, rural and urban development projects, and agriculture have also suffered heavy losses.

District-wise, Mandi has recorded the highest human toll with 37 rain-related deaths and 22 in road accidents, followed by Kangra (31 rain-related, 19 accident deaths) and Chamba (21 rain-related, 22 accident deaths). Kinnaur reported a disproportionately high number of accident fatalities (14) compared to its population.

In rain-related causes, landslides accounted for 42 deaths, flash floods for 9, cloudbursts for 17, drowning for 34, and the rest were due to lightning, fires, snakebites, avalanches, electrocutions, and falls from steep slopes or trees.

An SDMA spokesperson said continuous rainfall has not only caused direct loss of life and property but also led to prolonged disruption of essential services, particularly in remote and high-altitude areas.

"Restoration work is ongoing, but repeated landslides and road blockages are slowing progress," the official said.

Authorities have urged residents to follow advisories, avoid travel on vulnerable stretches, and stay alert for sudden weather changes as the monsoon continues.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and former chief minister Jairam Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to take stock of the loss of life and property due to heavy rainfall in the state.

"Day after tomorrow, the Prime Minister is coming to Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the loss of life and property due to the heavy rainfall here. I will also go to Dharamshala to attend that meeting and brief him about the situation here," Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the flood situation.

Himachal Pradesh, grappling with the relentless monsoon, continues to face significant disruptions to public utilities, with hundreds of roads, power transformers, and water schemes affected. (ANI)

