Hamirpur (Himachal) [India], April 13 (ANI): One person was killed after a house in Hamirpur district of Himchal Pradesh caught fire on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at around 4:20 am in the house located at Kargu Chalyali near Kangu Nadaun, the HP-State Emergency Operation Centre bulleting said.

Also Read | Deepak Joshi, Son of Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kailash Joshi, May Quit BJP To Join Congress.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar.

District Emergency Operation Centre said that fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was doused.

Also Read | UGC NET 2023 Result to Be Declared Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here's How to Check.

Officials said that immediate relief of Rs 25000 was given to the family of the deceased.

Earlier, a massive broke out near an old bus stand in Banjar area of the Kullu district of the State in the early hours of April 10.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kullu Aashutosh Garg, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

Nine shops and four houses were gutted.

As summer approaches, such fire incidents are feared to get more frequent, especially in the northern part of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)