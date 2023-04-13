Delhi, April 13: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 results today, April 13. The announcement of the result date was confirmed by the UGC Chairman M Jagedesh Kumar, on Wednesday via Twitter. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December 2022 exam will be able to download their results from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December 2022 session exam will be able to check their scores by using their registration number and password or date of birth. HSSC TGT 2023 Exam Dates: Haryana Examination Schedule for Trained Graduate Teachers Recruitment Changed, Check New Dates and Timetable.

Along with the UGC NET result 2023, the qualifying marks and cut-off will also be released. It is important to note that the minimum qualifying marks will be 40 percent for general category students and candidates belonging to the reserved categories will have to score a minimum of 35 percent for both Paper 1 and 2. LIC ADO Exam Results 2023: Prelims Examination Result for Apprentice Development Officer's Posts Declared at licindia.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'Download UGC NET December 2022 Result' link Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The UGC NET December 2022 exam was conducted by the NTA in 83 subjects in five phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates.

The UGC-NET Phase-I Exam was conducted from February 21 to 24, 2023, while the Phase-II exam was held on February 28 and March 01, 02, 2023, and the Phase-III exam was held between March 03 and March 06, 2023, and the Phase-IV was conducted on March 11, 12, 2023 and the last, Phase-V was held from March 13 to 16, 2023.

The Provisional Answer Key was released on March 23 at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in and objections were invited till March 25, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).