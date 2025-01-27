Shimla, Jan 27 (PTI) In a major crackdown against the illicit drug trade, an interstate drug kingpin along with 10 of his associates were arrested from various locations for supplying chitta (heroin), police said on Monday.

The accused, Sandeep Shah, the kingpin, was apprehended from Kolkata, West Bengal on January 16 and was brought to Shimla, officials said.

Additionally, nine drug peddlers from Shimla were arrested on Saturday and Sunday. Earlier, police had also arrested Neeraj Kashyap, another associate of the kingpin from Delhi on January 19, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the report and said that a significant supply chain has been operating with the aid of online bookings through various social media platforms indicating a well organised syndicate.

He said that during investigation it was found that there was a substantial financial activity with transactions exceeding Rs 1.2 crore in the accounts of Sandeep and Neeraj, with additional accounts yet to be found.

