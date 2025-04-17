Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police has achieved a significant breakthrough in its continued waragainst narcotics. Acting on sustained intelligence-led operations, the Nurpur Police of Kangra district has busted a high-profile inter-state and international drug trafficking network, Himachal Pradesh police said in a press release.

Six accused have been arrested and extensive recoveries made, exposing linkages to Dubai and connections to habitual offenders.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Row: Ex-RAW Chief AS Dulat Dismisses Reports That Farooq Abdullah Agreed To Help in Abrogation of Article 370.

Office of the Director General of police, Himachal Pradesh said, "Police Station Damtal recovered 262 grams of heroin (chitta) nearIndora Mod (NH-44) and arrested accused Kuldeep Singh, on October 27, 2024. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Rajesh Kumar on April 08, 2025, from Dharamshala, and Raj Kumar alias Sethi, a history-sheeter from Indora on April 13, 2025. On April 15, 2025, Balvinder Kohli was arrested, and key disclosures led to recovery of illicit assets from Mohit Singh @ Tony in Pathankot, including Rs 4.90 lakh cash, 67.93 g gold, 95.45 g silver, 2 mobile phones, and 2 life insurance bonds (Rs 4.5 lakh premium)."

"On April 16, 2025, Gagan Sarna's residence in Pathankot was raided, leading to the recovery of Rs 1.15 crore in cash, 125 grams of gold, and 4 grams silver. On April 17, 2025 Mohit Singh @ Tony was also arrested," police further said.

Also Read | Hathras: Wedding of 2 Sisters Called Off Afte Dispute Erupts Between Their and Grooms' Families Over Dowry Demands.

Himachal Pradesh Police said that total recoveries so far 262 grams heroin, 92.93 gram gold, 99.45 gram silver, Cash Rs 1,19,90,000. 2 mobile phones, 2 life insurance bonds, bank accounts frozen with Rs 52.52 lakh, 2 Verna cars, property papers, and other documents seized.

Police said that the accused used drug proceeds to invest in gold, insurance, vehicles, and real estate. The investigation further revealed that Balvinder Kohli's son, Vishal, was the main accused in a 2023 NDPS case involving 131.14 grams heroin and Rs 1.04 crore cash, and is currently absconding despite bail from the High Court Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh Police has so far recovered illicit wealth worth approximately Rs 3 crore in this case. Further investigation is underway to attach properties and expand on financial trails.

Police Headquarters, Himachal Pradesh, reiterates its zero-tolerance approach against narcotics and appeals to the public to report any suspicious activity related to drugs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)