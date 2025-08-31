Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday inaugurated the three-day sports competition of the under-14 boys and girls category of Kasumpti block at Government Model Senior Secondary School Ghanahatti, an official statement said.

Vikramaditya Singh said that development should not be known as a reason for destruction. There should be no destruction due to development works. He said that from 24 to 27 August 2025, the entire state suffered a loss of Rs 800 crore due to the disaster.

He stated that the restoration of the affected area is the biggest challenge, and while doing so, there should be no misuse of government funds at all. We have to save every penny; only then will money be accumulated for the development of the state.

He said that the incidents of cloudburst have increased a lot, and this is an alarming situation for the state. We need to adopt an environmentally friendly development model, with a focus on that approach. Debris should be dumped at the designated dumping site only. He said that if our future generation lives under the shadow of danger, then it is a matter of concern for all of us, a release said.

Vikramaditya Singh said that the "Dev Sthals" of the state should not be polluted. There are many reasons behind why all the Dev Sthals of Dev Bhoomi are established at high places. It is the duty of all of us to maintain the dignity of these sacred places. Today people are spreading garbage at Dev Sthals, which is not right at all.

He said that school education is the most important aspect in the development of children. The foundation of a child's future is laid in school itself. Children should be participating in sports along with their studies. The state government is working to establish the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School. Education will be provided in these schools through state-of-the-art facilities.

Apart from this, smart classrooms have been set up in the schools of the state. Now vocational courses have been started in schools so that children can start self-employment after their studies. Vocational courses will prove to be very helpful in making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

Announces to give five lakhs for interlocking tiles in school premises and 15 lakhs for renovation of the wrestling ground. He said that development work worth crores of rupees has been going on in various areas of the Shimla rural assembly constituency for the last two and a half years. Interlocking tiles will be installed from Ghanahati market to the school premises, a statement added.

He announced to give Rs 5 lakh for the work of interlocking tiles in the school premises. Possibilities will be explored to set up an indoor stadium in Ghanahati school so that school students can get good sports facilities. Apart from this, he also announced to give Rs 15 lakh for the renovation of the wrestling ground, a release said.

Seventeen schools are participating in this sports competition, which will conclude on 3 September 2025. In this competition, 212 boys and 186 girls will participate in various sports. All the schools marched past. The players got a lot of applause by giving a wonderful presentation of Saraswati Vandana. He also announced to give an amount of Rs 31000 to the organisers of the sports competition.

Deputy Director Elementary Education Nisha Baluni, Deputy Director Quality Control Balwinder, former Block Congress Committee President Gopal Sharma, Gram Panchayat Pradhan Rekha Manak, Principal Kanta Thakur, SMC Pradhan Praveen Kumar, District Council Member Prabha Verma, Deputy Pradhan Devendra Sharma, BDC Vice President Ramlal, Youth Congress President Arun Thakur, Lalit Sharma, Sheetal, Suresh Gupta, Harichand Gupta, Alok Joshi, Praveen Kumar, Rekha Thakur, Asha Thakur and many other dignitaries were also present. (ANI)

