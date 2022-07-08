Shimla, Jul 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 191 new COVID-19 infections on Friday pushing the state's case tally to 2,87,285, officials said.

With one person succumbing to the disease in Chamba district the death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 4,123, they said.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 1,010 from 930 on Thursday.

As many as 110 people have recuperated from the disease taking the number of recoveries to 2,82,133.

The state had on Thursday recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases.

