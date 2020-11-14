Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 11 more COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll in the state on Friday to 417, while 825 new cases pushed the infection tally to 29,009.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from Shimla, two from Kullu and one each from Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Bilaspur, Lahaul-Spiti and Hamirpur, according to the state health department data.

As many as 239 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 21,824. Twenty-two people have migrated out of the state, it said.

The state currently has 6,739 active COVID-19 cases.

