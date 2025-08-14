Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh's Jubbal sub-division were shut on Thursday due to continuous rainfall, landslides, and road blockages since last night, as per the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

As per the statement from DDMA Shimla, "All educational institutions in the sub-division Jubbal are closed today, in view of the continuous rainfall/landslides and road blocks since last night."

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused fresh damage across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with no signs of immediate relief. While no major casualties were reported overnight, infrastructure losses remain significant, particularly to the road network, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said today.

"The damage is occurring at multiple locations due to ongoing rain. Even last night, significant losses occurred, though they were mostly related to infrastructure," Thakur told reporters. He confirmed that cloudburst incidents have been reported from the Rampur assembly constituency.

The minister said the Public Works Department has been directed to restore roads on priority, especially since the apple harvest season is at its peak. "Our effort will be to ensure that the situation is brought back to normal and that the apple season is not affected," he said.

A sudden flash flood hit Hojis Lungpa Nala in Kinnaur on Wednesday evening. The site was an active road construction zone under CPWD towards Gangthang Bralam.

The flood was triggered by a cloudburst in the higher reaches of the Rishi Dogri Valley. The strong flow of water swept away a bridge across the Sutlej River and left one person injured, as per the Indian Army.

The Indian Army stepped in to help, deployed its New Generation Equipment to assist in this operation, which included the Logistics Drone High Altitude (LDHA) system to ferry essential items, including eatables, coconut water across the floodwaters to help sustain the stranded individuals through the night.

Army personnel also guided civilians to safer locations on higher ground and evacuated the injured person to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo. (ANI)

