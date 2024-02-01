Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): On Thursday, a car fell into the Sutlej river at a place called Maholi on Luhri Sunni road under Kumarsain police station in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, killing three people.

After receiving word of the accident, a team from the police post, Sainj, immediately reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

According to the police, five people were travelling in the vehicle, of whom three died.

Two injured people were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

