Shimla, July 24 (PTI) A day after multiple schools across Shimla received bomb threat emails, a private school on the outskirts of Dharamshala received a similar email on Thursday, causing panic among students and staff.

Officials later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

The mail was sent early in the morning, and the staff discovered it after logging into their computers between 9 and 10 am.

Upon learning of the threat, police quickly arrived at the school with bomb disposal and dog squads. They conducted search operations for approximately five to six hours, but found nothing suspicious, Kangra Additional Superintendent of Police, Aditi Singh said.

Earlier on Wednesday, several private schools in Shimla had received bomb threat emails, but thorough searches of those areas revealed no dangers.

The Director General of Police, Ashok Tewari, had appealed to the public to remain calm and not spread unnecessary panic and rumours, assuring that the state police is fully prepared and competent to deal with such threats.

Previously, the Himachal Pradesh High Court, district court premises, offices of deputy commissioners, and the state secretariat also received bomb threats, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

