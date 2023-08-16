Himachal Pradesh has been struck by heavy rains and landslides, leading to widespread destruction. Images and videos showing the aftermath have emerged, showcasing the impact on various regions. Despite the extreme conditions, the Indian Security Forces and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively engaged on the ground, making every effort to safeguard lives. A gripping video that surfaced on Wednesday, August 16, captured a remarkable incident. An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter was seen executing a daring rescue operation in the flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Rain Disaster: ‘Mountain-Like Challenge’ Before Himachal, State Needs a Year To Rebuild Infrastructure, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh Floods:

In the last 48 hours, helicopters of Western Air Command carried out over 50 sorties and rescued over 780 citizens in the flood affected areas of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh: IAF officials (Video source: IAF) pic.twitter.com/9Nk7kqj3MY — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

