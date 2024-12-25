Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude to the Central Government for accepting the state's request to metalise old roads alongside new ones, benefiting approximately 1,000-1,500 kilometres of road metalisation work in the state.

He stated that this decision would significantly strengthen the rural road network and help ease the burden on the state exchequer.

The minister also highlighted that provisions under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase-4 would play a crucial role in strengthening roads in rural areas. Furthermore, efforts are being made to ensure smooth traffic flow on snow-affected roads, with most blocked roads being reopened on time and an adequate workforce and machinery deployed in affected areas.

Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. Singh thanked the Union Minister for sanctioning Rs350 crores under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), which will significantly improve road connectivity and enhance the state's economic growth. He also expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Minister in exempting ropeway projects from forest clearances by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

The PWD Minister further requested the construction of an alternate road from Ghatasni, Shilha-Badhani-Bhubujot-Kullu, with a tunnel at Bhubujot, which would reduce the distance by 40 km on NH144.

He emphasised that this project was vital not only from a tourism perspective but also for its strategic importance, adding that it would greatly benefit tourists visiting Kullu district.

The PWD Minister also urged Nitin Gadkari to prioritise the approval for the construction of a Rs125.57 crore double-lane bridge over the Beas River between Basantipattan and Kheri, connecting Kangra and Hamirpur districts, under the Bharat Setu Yojna.

He mentioned that the Himachal Chief Minister had also raised this issue with the Union Minister during a previous meeting. Additionally, he requested approval for the construction of a Rs19.09 crore, 110-metre span single-lane steel truss motorable bridge over the Beas River at Pandoh on the Pandoh-Shiva road in the Mandi district. (ANI)

