Haveri, December 25: Four members of a family died in an accident after the car they were travelling in allegedly collided with another vehicle near the Haveri-Dharwad border on the highway on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred within the Tadas police station limits near Belligatti village in Timmapur, close to the Haveri-Dharwad border. According to the police, the incident took place when an SUV, heading towards Hubballi, lost control, jumped the road divider, and collided with a car coming from Hubballi and heading towards Bengaluru. Fatal Accident in Nelanamangla: 6 Family Members from Vijayapura Killed as Container Truck Crashes into Volvo Car Near Bengaluru (Watch Video).

The car had four occupants, including an 11-year-old child. All of them died in the accident, a senior police officer said. Two people died on the spot, while the other two were declared dead at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. The deceased have been identified as Chandramma (59) of Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, her daughter Meena (38), son-in-law Mahesh Kumar C (41), and grandson Dhanaveer (11), all residents of Harihar in Davanagere district. Road Accident in Nelanamangla: 6 Killed As Container Truck Overturns on Car in Karnataka (Watch Video).

Road Accident in Karnataka

#WATCH | Karnataka | Haveri SP, Anshu Kumar says, "A car was coming from Hubballi towards Bangalore carrying four people from one family. Another car was coming from Shiggaon towards Dharwar. Most probably it was at a very high speed. That's why it lost control, crossed the… https://t.co/1D0fkz6Gxg pic.twitter.com/KVhY2ZzIrI — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2024

A case has been registered, police said, adding that three people travelling in the SUV fled the scene after the accident. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the incident and urged the state government to provide appropriate compensation to the family of the deceased. "It is very sad that four people died in a car accident on the national highway near Shiggavi in Haveri district," he said in a post on 'X', adding, "May God grant eternal peace to the souls of the deceased and give their families the strength to bear the grief of their loss."