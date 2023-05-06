Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): A total of 65 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Saturday.

A total of 78 recoveries were made in the past 24 hours.

"No death was reported in the past 24 hours and the active cases in the state stand at 535," the bulletin said.

"A total of 2114 tests were conducted out of which 221 were RT-PCR tests," it mentioned.

Earlier today, India reported 2,961 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, witnessing a fall from Friday's tally of 3,611 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Ministry, the country's active caseload currently stands at 30,041.

The country reported 6,135 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,44,05,550. The present recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate of the country is 2.12 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.63 per cent.

Earlier on April 20, in the wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the Covid-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, made the announcement while addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 and global health issues. (ANI)

