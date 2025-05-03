Manali [Himachal Pradesh] [India], May 3 (ANI): Day three of the groundbreaking First Himachal Supercar Drive witnessed an unprecedented feat as a convoy of 19 elite supercars, including Ferraris, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Mclaren, Mercedes, BMW, and more, journeyed from the scenic valleys of Manali to the dizzying elevations of Darcha, reaching an elevation of 14,000 feet.

This historic drive marks the first time such high-performance vehicles have graced these altitudes, further cementing the event's status as a monumental success.

The day began with a picturesque drive from Manali, winding through the breathtaking landscapes towards the engineering marvel of the Atal Tunnel. Emerging from the tunnel, the supercars were greeted by the stark yet stunning beauty of the Lahaul Valley. The group savoured a traditional Lahuali breakfast in Sissu, immersing themselves in the local culture and flavours, before continuing their exhilarating journey to Jispa for a delightful Lahuali lunch amidst the towering peaks.

The participants were visibly enthralled by the seamless blend of adrenaline-pumping driving on the well-maintained roads and the awe-inspiring natural beauty of the region. The winding mountain passes and the majestic vistas of Manali and Lahaul proved to be a true delight for experiencing the capabilities of these top-tier automobiles.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) received high praise from the participants for its exceptional work in maintaining the roads at such challenging altitudes. Many described the drive as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience," marvelling at the opportunity to pilot their dream cars through such spectacular terrain.

"Today was truly extraordinary," exclaimed one participant. "To drive these incredible machines through such stunning scenery and reach these altitudes is something I will never forget. The roads were fantastic, a testament to the work of the BRO."

The organisers of the First Himachal Supercar Drive expressed immense satisfaction at the resounding success of the event. "Seeing these supercars conquer the Himalayas and the sheer joy on the faces of the participants is incredibly rewarding," said a spokesperson. "This event has unequivocally demonstrated Himachal Pradesh's immense potential as a premier destination for high-end tourism, offering a unique blend of luxury and adventure that is unmatched. We are already planning more such exhilarating events across Himachal in the near future."

Tomorrow marks the final leg of this groundbreaking expedition as the convoy of supercars will drive from Manali to Chandigarh, concluding this historic first chapter. The First Himachal Supercar Drive has undoubtedly placed Himachal Pradesh on the map as a top-tier destination for luxury adventure tourism, promising more thrilling experiences to come. (ANI)

