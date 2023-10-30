Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): A meeting of the State Executive of Himachal Youth Congress was held at the state party office Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla on Sunday to discuss election strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

State, District and Assembly officials participated in the meeting, and the General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and State In-charge Vineet Kamboj was especially present.

"In the meeting, various programs run by the Indian Youth Congress in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were reviewed, including Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo, Super Shakti She, media, social media, and district and legislative assemblies. The "Pehla Vote" campaign was also formally launched through the press," read the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress release.

While meeting the press, Vineet Kamboj gave information about the first vote program and said how Youth Congress will connect the youth who are going to vote for the first time through this program.

He also talked about other programs of the Youth Congress going on in the state and directed the officials of the State Youth Congress to connect as many youths as possible with the First Vote for India program.

He also asked for detailed information about the programs being run by the Youth Congress at the district and assembly level for the last four to five months. (ANI)

