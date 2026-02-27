Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): A footfall of 15 lakh domestic tourists and 30,000 foreign tourists has been recorded in Dharamshala and other parts of Kangra district during the year 2025, which is the highest number of tourists arriving since the Covid pandemic.

The major reason for the arrival of foreigners was due to the spiritual sessions of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Many people visited here for the cricket match as well. Though there were many challenges for the tourism industry last year, despite that, a large number of tourists arrived here.

Vinay Dhiman, district tourism development officer Kangra, told ANI, "From a tourism point of view, the year 2025 was quite challenging for the entire state of Himachal Pradesh as there was a warlike situation in May 2025. We had to stop a cricket match due to blackout conditions on the 8th of May, and till the next morning, the entire town of Dharamshala and adjoining regions were completed vacated. All the tourists returned due to the panic situation."

He further stated that we also saw a large number of cancellations of pre-bookings of hotels, etc., but due to the teachings and sessions of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Dharamshala, that lead to an increase in tourism.

"Soon after the monsoon started at the end of May, and it continued till mid-September, the situation during the monsoon was also not favourable. It was an unfortunate part to see lots of landslides in Mandi, Shimla, and in some parts of Kangra, but fortunately, there were teachings and other sessions of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Dharamshala," Dhiman added.

Dhiman said that this region was comparatively safer, and a lot of foreign and domestic tourists arrived here, and we saw an encouraging trend.

"Around 8 lakh domestic tourists and 26k foreign tourists stayed in our units during the normal situations of the year 2024, whereas despite so many challenges in 2025, we have recorded an increase in the tourist arrival here. Around 40Lakh people, including locals and tourists, visited our temples in Kangra Valley, out of which about 15Lakh tourists stayed in various units, "Dhiman added.

"About 30 thousand foreign tourists arrived here in 2025, and it is the highest number after Covid. Tourists visited this place due to the cricket match and mainly due to the audience of the Dalai Lama. A large number of people from Southeast Asia and European countries visited Dharamsala," said Dhiman. (ANI)

